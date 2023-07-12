LEETON-WHITTON coach Tom Groves said his team will continue to take the 'small wins' when they come as the club eyes the future.
This weekend the Crows will travel to take on the Wagga Tigers, who are coming into the game off the back of a huge victory over Turvey Park last weekend.
On the other hand, Leeton-Whitton will be looking to pick themselves up following another tough loss to GGGM last Saturday.
Groves said the Crows went into the match under-strength and had several young players backing up from the under 17s.
He said the goal remains for the rest of the season to "upset the apple cart" and hopefully push or even defeat some of the top teams in the process.
While last weekend's match wasn't the result the Crows wanted, Groves said there was still positives to take from the match and it was those small wins he continued to remind his squad of.
"There were still patches of the game where we played well last weekend and areas where we improved," Groves said.
"I think you have to stay positive and focus on those little wins because that is what is going to help us keep building and moving forward into next year and into the future beyond that."
With another hard road trip looming for the Crows, the team can expect to have several changes again for the round 13 clash against the Tigers.
Several players were scheduled to undergo fitness tests at training on Thursday night.
Last time the two sides met was in round six when the Tigers picked up a 74-point victory.
"We need to work on our composure, especially when we're moving the ball forward," Groves said.
"We can't just bomb it away.
"Last week we did win the ball back a bit, but we'd just turn it over, so we need to make sure we're staying composed and moving it forward."
The Crows will likely finish the season in eighth on the Riverina League table, meaning they avoid the wooden spoon in 2023 having defeated the winless Narrandera twice.
Following the Tigers match up this weekend, Leeton-Whitton will have the week off thanks to the club bye before returning for their remaining four matches of the season.
Two of those games will played away and two will be at home at the Leeton Showgrounds, including their last game of the season on August 19 against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
