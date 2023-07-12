The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton facing off with Wagga Tigers in another Riverina Football League road trip

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 12 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves wants his side to keep building and taking chances in their remaining games of the season. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves wants his side to keep building and taking chances in their remaining games of the season. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON-WHITTON coach Tom Groves said his team will continue to take the 'small wins' when they come as the club eyes the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.