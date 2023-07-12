YANCO-WAMOON will have to throw everything in its tank at Sunday's return to the field if they are going to take down the Griffith Black and Whites.
The Hawks will head to Solar Mad Stadium for the fixture, which is looming as another challenging fixture for the struggling Yanco-Wamoon entity.
Last time the two sides met was in round three at Yanco Sportsground when the Hawks were over-run by the slick Black and Whites 50-4.
Since then injuries have plagued the Yanco-Wamoon team and, without a reserve grade side to call on, the going has been tough for the Hawks.
However, on a positive note the team enjoyed the chance last weekend to refresh and reset following a general bye in the Group 20 competition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Coach Kane Hammond will have his side ready to go as they look to challenge the Black and Whites and play solid football across the 80 minutes.
The Hawks are sitting in seventh position on the first grade ladder, while the Black and Whites are in second just below the Leeton Greens.
Yanco-Wamoon will be hoping they can spring a surprise on the Black and Whites to get back among the winner's list in first grade.
The Hawks will then return home the following weekend for their round 11 game against Darlington Point-Coleambally.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.