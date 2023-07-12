SEVENTY years is a long time for one event to keep showing up year-after-year, but that is exactly the case for Leeton's popular Belle of the Ball.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Leeton, not only is the ball a major fundraiser for the organisation, but it is something of a rite of passage for many youngsters in the shire.
The ball returned to its stunning ways last year after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that now in the past, this year's event is set to celebrate not just the 70th time it has been held, but also the young women and men who will be taking part.
Brian Munro from the Rotary Club of Leeton said tickets were now on sale for the ball and needed to be snapped up quick smart to avoid missing out.
"We have 14 debs and their partners taking part this year," he said.
"It should be another fantastic event, we're looking forward to it.
"It's a long time for an event to keep going, it's a great tradition for Leeton."
Originally the ball was started in 1951 when the newy-formed Apex Club in Leeton joined with Rotary for their first major project.
Miss Denise Moile (well known artist Denise Robertson) was chosen as the first belle.
The ball is a chance for debutantes from both the Scottish and Catholic balls to get together, wear their dresses again and enjoy a fun night out as a group.
The ball is also one of the Rotary Club of Leeton's biggest fundraisers each year, with all money raised going back into the community whether by projects, donations to specific causes or the like.
Anne Lepper has again been assisting in getting this year's ball up and running and said she could remember the ball being held at the showground some years ago.
"It was like a huge horse shoe then, there were so many girls taking part," she said.
"Nowadays, I think the girls like taking part because they can come together with those from the other deb and just enjoy the night.
"Yes there's still the naming of the Belle of the Ball, but no one is there to 'win' it as such.
"They don't mind whose name is called out, they just enjoy the chance to take part, dress up and be with their friends and family."
Tickets for the ball are currently on sale at the Leeton Soldiers Club at a cost of $45 per person, debutantes and their partners attend free-of-charge.
The event will be held at the club on Friday, July 28 with doors to open from 7pm and the presentation from 7.30pm.
Tickets must be purchased before the night.
