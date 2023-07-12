A THROWBACK to a time of prohibition had everyone enjoying a taste of the simple life in Leeton as part of the recent Australian Art Deco Festival.
The inaugural Lionel's Bootleg Smokehouse evening was met with great success, so much so that it has already been decided it will be held again in 2024.
Attendees dressed in 1920s garb for the night, whether that be on the glitzy side or that thay reflected the period being a tough time for many following the end of the first World War.
The idea was to hark back to this era, with meals on the night consisting of hearty stews, vegetables and more that warmed the soul on a cool evening.
Liquor was snuck in and the entertainment was pumping thanks to Electro Swiggety and Jack's Hit.
While the evening was part of the Australian Art Deco Festival program, it was also held in memory of dear friend, former Rotarian and missed resident in the late Lionel Weston.
Earlier in the day a show and shine was also part of the festival fun, showcasing many vehicles and bikes, which was another area of life Mr Weston had a great passion for.
Rotary Club of Leeton Central president Craig Watson said the event was one to remember.
"We had about 100 people there, which worked out perfectly," he said.
"We've already decided we'll hold the event again next year as part of the festival. Everyone had a ball.
"I'm not sure what the final sum was, but we will definitely have made money to give back to the community and local charities.
"It was great to see everyone dress up or down for the theme of the night."
Mr Watson said one of his highlights of the night was seeing everyone letting their hair down.
He said the dance floor was packed throughout the night, while others enjoyed the chance to catch up and enjoy the festival vibe.
As always, with any event, comes careful planning.
The Rotary Club of Leeton Central is always looking for new members to be part of their organisation and assist in bringing these fun times to life.
