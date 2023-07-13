LEETON United are on the march as the second half of the Pascoe Cup season hits full flight.
United have enjoyed several solid wins in recent weeks, including against Lake Albert, before last weekend when all games were called a washout.
Leeton had been scheduled to play Cootamundra, but that match will now be pushed to a later date, likely in August.
Now, their attention turns to another away game this weekend, this time against Young.
Young have the upper hand over Leeton United so far this season after defeating them 1-0 in round three at MIA Sportsground.
"I think it's okay to see the first half of our season was a bit lacklustre, but now we are feeling more comfortable in ourselves in how we are playing and who we have playing and where," Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy said.
"This is me making an assumption, but I feel for us as a team there's a bit of 'you know what, it's round two, we're just going to go out there attacking and all guns blazing'.
"We want to right the wrongs of round one and show how much better we can be.
"Young will have improved again as well. Also, we can take different points from our first match against them into this one and hopefully get the win on the board."
In good news for Leeton United, a full squad will likely be available for the match, which is something that has been few and far between for the Pascoe Cup team in 2023.
Luke Mandaglio picked up a small injury during training on Tuesday, while Joey Fondacaro also has a niggle.
"We'll see how they go, but we're hopeful both will be right to play," Murphy said.
"It's a nice to be able to start having that consistent team."
If a victory can be secured this weekend, it will lead Leeton United nicely in to their long-awaited return home to MIA Sportsground on July 23 against Wagga United.
