The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton United on the road to take on Young in Pascoe Cup, 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 13 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United's Adam Raso gets the ball moving against Lake Albert during his team's last match a fortnight ago. Picture by Madeline Begley
Leeton United's Adam Raso gets the ball moving against Lake Albert during his team's last match a fortnight ago. Picture by Madeline Begley

LEETON United are on the march as the second half of the Pascoe Cup season hits full flight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.