RETURNING to the winner's list will be top of mind for the Leeton Greens when they host the Yenda Blueheelers this Sunday.
The Greens suffered their first loss of the 2023 season a fortnight ago, ending an impressing winning streak that dated back to 2022.
Along with the rest of the Group 20 competition, they then sat last weekend out thanks to a general bye.
However, the hard work has ramped up a gear as Leeton starts to eye consistent play on the field and returning to their best form yet again.
Greens coach Hayden Philp said he wasn't concerned about the first loss of the year, saying he would prefer it happened now rather than later on in the season.
"Although we lost, it's a good learning curve and probably better to get it over and done with now," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Now, we can keep working and just improve from that.
"Last year we lost a couple during the season and ended up coming away with the result at the end (the premiership victory over DPC)."
Leeton and Yenda last met back in round three where the Greens recorded a 38-12 victory at Wade Park.
Philp expects the Blueheelers to come out fighting on Sunday afternoon.
He said no matter where Yenda was on the ladder, they always provided a good contest.
"Although some of their results this season haven't really been in their favour, they are always a tough team to play," Philp said.
"Whether it's at home for us or on their home turf. We know they also put in for the full 80 minutes, so it will be up to us to be on top of that."
The Greens will likely have almost a full team for the clash, with just Beniel Qereqeretabua unavailable due to representative commitments.
"We wish him all the best with that, he's been playing some good footy, so he deserves it," Philp said.
"Other than that, we'll have a full team to choose from, which is great.
"We had a pretty tough session at training on Tuesday night to blow the cobwebs out a bit after the break, just working on our conditioning and fitness."
Sunday's first grade match is scheduled to kick off at 2.35pm at No. 1 Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.