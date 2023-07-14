LEETON Shire Council has reiterated its determination to finish key projects during the new financial year.
Following public exhibition, five key strategic and operational documents have been adopted by council, including its budget for the next 12 months.
Council resolved to adopt the 2023-24 Operational Plan, Budget and Revenue Policy (including the schedule for fees and charges), as well as the Delivery Program 2022-2025 and Long-Term Financial Plan 2023-24.
Mayor Tony Reneker said these documents provide a guide to council's operations and help it to meet community demands for services and infrastructure by maximising what it can achieve with its available resources.
"It remains council's position not to embark on any new non-essential major capital works in its general services," councillor Reneker said.
"Projects to complete from previous years include the Roxy, Leeton Pool water slide and Chelmsford Place rown square."
Council received 21 submissions on the documents during the recent public exhibition period.
The 2023-24 financial period has seen changes to several fees and charges with some being removed.
While most have increased marginally, some have increased by 10 per cent due to a "catch up" on inflation in 2022023 coupled with indexation for 2023-24. Overall, there is an increase of two per cent in fees and charges.
"The endorsed Delivery Program and Operational Plan is our commitment to achieving council's vision for a sustainable and successful future for Leeton shire," Cr Reneker said.
Cr Reneker also reiterated council's financial sustainability, saying challenges remained and will require another round of discussion with the community in the latter half of 2023.
He said operating deficits were reported in the 2021 and 2022 annual financial statements and, without active intervention, were forecast to continue into the future.
"To safeguard the future wellbeing of our community and set a course for long-term financial sustainability, decisive steps are required," Cr Reneker said.
To view the recently-endorsed plans, visit www.leeton.nsw.gov.au.
