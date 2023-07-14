SCHOOL holidays in Leeton can only mean one thing - adventures and fun galore with Out of School Care.
The Leeton Out of School Care program has spent the last fortnight keeping students from across the shire busy during their two-week break much to the relief of busy parents.
Day trips, excursions, activities at the centre based at Parkview Public School and more have all combined to ensure the school holidays were a blast for all of the Out of School Care participants.
An extra helping hand also helped to ensure the program could offer more than the usual good times during the winter break, according to Out of School Care co-ordinator Keira Rainbird.
"We were successful in gaining a Vacation Care Excursion Grant recently which has seen our service be able to provide more excursions these holidays," she said.
"This has come at a fantastic time, as being winter, it's hard to do outdoor excursions such as parks, bushwalks etc.
"Our movie and bowling days at Griffith are always a favourite of the kids, we have been bouldering and putt putt at Family Funland, as well as laser tag.
"We have also had a couple of days at the Leeton Indoor Stadium, where the kids participate in basketball, netball, pickle ball, indoor soccer, dodgeball and free play."
In something different for the youngsters, Vicki Broso from Zen Shala popped by the centre for a yoga class, which was a big hit.
To finish off the busy two weeks, the group headed to Junee on Friday, July 14 to visit the town's railway museum.
The Out of School Care service is proving more and more vital each time the school holiday break rolls around.
Many parents are unable to, or can't afford to, take time away from work each school holidays, which is where the program steps in.
"It's so critical for Leeton," Mrs Rainbird said.
"Our booked numbers for vacation care (were) once again through the roof.
"We booked out at capacity prior to the start of the holidays yet again.
"We are always so grateful for the continuous support shown by our families to our service. We have received some great feedback in regard to our program and in regard to our amazing educators as well."
For the children themselves, their feedback is always important, saying they have enjoyed going to the movies and Family Funland, as well as participating in cooking, cupcake decorating and dodgeball.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"These holidays we had a tie dye day where the kids got to bring in an item of clothing from home to dye," Mrs Rainbird said. "Since then the kids have been wearing their tie dye clothes to vacation care."
The service switches to After School Care during the regular term, again providing an essential service to working parents for those tricky hours between knock off and the final school siren of the day.
"Booked numbers for After School Care are also very high," Mrs Rainbird said.
"We have recently purchased some new furniture, which will definitely add to our service, including a new 'sensory nook' which is a nice addition for any children needing some space for quiet time, drawing, playing with a fidget, emotion cards, strategies for calming.
"We have lots of exciting things coming up in After School Care.
Mrs Rainbird thanked the program's educators, families and children for making the winter holiday break a fun two weeks for all.
