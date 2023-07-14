AS LEETON'S Australian Art Deco Festival continues to grow, so to does its name.
The festival is reaching corners across Australia, with visitors coming from all over to attend the 2023 event held from July 7 to 9.
Feedback filtering through to organisers has had many pleading to know when the dates for the 2024 event are so they can hurriedly re-book their favourite accommodation and make plans to return to Leeton.
"We've had so many people tell us they will be back again next year and bringing their family and friends with them," Leeton Shire Council's events officer Fran Macdonald said.
"People travelled from all over to participate in all of the wonderful events we had planned this time around ... one of the highlights for me though was seeing greater buy-in from our residents and businesses (in Leeton shire).
"I think everyone is starting to realise the value of the festival for Leeton and it was great to see so many residents and businesses getting involved.
"We couldn't do it without them."
The festival program was huge over the three days, including everything from cocktail-making workshops, dance lessons for adults and kids and a High Rollers evening to a special day of activities in Mountford Park, live performances and entertainment, a cabaret show and dinner, show and shine and much more.
As organisers start to breathe a sigh of relief following on from the success of the 2023 event, they will also be looking over what can be done better, improved or stay the same to ensure the fun continues on in 2024.
"We'd love to receive as much feedback as possible," Mrs Macdonald said.
"It's very important to us we look at what worked well, what didn't and how we can make next year even bigger again."
To provide feedback, www.surveymonkey.com/r/AADFL2023.
