LEETON-WHITTON had another tough day at the office over the weekend, going down to the Wagga Tigers by 100 points at Robertson Oval.
The Crows were in the match early, matching it with the home side to be only 10 points down at quarter time.
It was a solid first stanza for Leeton-Whitton thanks to their three goals, but after the break the Tigers really started to fire.
Wagga were able to register five goals in every quarter that followed to easily account for the Crows 19.18 (132) to 5.2 (32).
Leeton-Whitton had been hoping to push some of the teams above them in the ladder in a bid to disrupt their seasons leading into the finals, but as yet the young team hasn't been able to have that impact on the scoreboard in the last fortnight.
While the side will no doubt be disappointed with the 100-point loss, coach Tom Groves has been able to keep the positivity alive all season among the group as they look to improve both individually and as a team for the years that are to come.
The Crows were well served by Mason Dryburgh, Matt Rainbird and Taj Doyle throughout the match.
Results
Wagga Tigers 4.4 9.9 14.15 19.18 (132) d Leeton Whitton 3.0 3.2 4.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: B.Kelly 6, J.MANTON 3, B.Morton 2, J.Kelly 2, K.Milde 1, S.Schirmer 1, C.Pavitt 1, P.Ryan 1, J.Cornell 1, N.Gorman 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Doyle 2, J.Coelli 1, J.Ryan 1, M.Dryburgh 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: J.Kelly, B.Kelly, J.Cornell, J.MANTON, D.Morton, B.Morton; Leeton Whitton: M.Dryburgh, M.Rainbird, T.Doyle, J.Stevens, B.Ryan, J.Coelli
