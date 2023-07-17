Once again, the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton was an exceptional display of community cohesiveness.
Leeton Shire Council remain committed to hosting this unique event that has tangible benefits to local business, the arts, and the region.
The underpinning strength of our thriving community is demonstrated in generosity of time and resources.
Volunteers are confident that their experience, knowledge, and time is of significant value and purpose bringing personal growth, connection and wellbeing.
In bringing a high tea event, along with the production of Bloodshed at the Banquet, A Twist in the Tale, we had 20 volunteers of cast and crew commit to three months of rehearsals twice a week.
This allowed us to deliver an entertaining and crowd pleasing performance that immersed guests into the Art Deco era.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The marvellous and fun-loving members of the U3A volunteered at the event and charmed our guests with hospitality and ensured the high tea and performance was an unforgettable event. Members of the Art Deco festival team and other individual volunteers must not be overlooked in their role as a key to success.
Yanco Agricultural Institute staff worked tirelessly to have our guests enjoy the beautiful ambience of our Art Deco Recreation Hall with all its finery, crystal, and silverware.
With auspicing by Western Riverina Arts and the guidance and support of the Australian Art Deco team, Creative Connection Riverina Inc. were imbued with great confidence that our team of volunteers would do our community proud. The support from Neil McAliece of NDM Photography was invaluable with his masterful photography that created sensational images for our marketing and memories.
Toorak Wines sponsored us with delicious wine for our high tea that truly impressed the crowd. We chose a local small business, The Golden Chicken to cater.
The variety of food included macarons, slices, scones, baked cheesecakes, and antipasto. The quality and generous portions reflected high tea status and left our guests impressed.
It takes many hands to work together, and I want to thank each and everyone of you.
The result of the Australian Art Deco Festival is evidence community involvement and volunteering is foundational to continuous growth of community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.