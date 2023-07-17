LEETON'S winter squash competition is heating up the courts, with several matches showing intensity and physicality.
The match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition had Will Nardi win a five game cliff-hanger against Jack Miller 11-15, 15-11, 15-4, 15-17, 15-13.
On Monday, Maanu Alexander scored a 3-0 win against Col Thompson, however this was no indication of how close the match was.
Alexander won the crucial points to seal victory 15-8, 18-16, 25-23.
Tony Naimo won the fourth game 15-13 to edge out Jacob Harrison and Kathryn Bechaz sealed an upset victory by clinching the fourth game 16-14 against Nick Croucamp.
Victories in four games went to Alec Tait over Isabel Thompson, Adele Thompson against Charmaine Lee and Miranda Tait beat Naomi Rawle.
In other matches, Will Gray-Mills downed Hayden Farrugia and Finley Sales outplayed Isabel Thompson.
In Tuesday's competition, Col Thompson won a close contest against Will Rawle 11-15, 15-12, 15-12, 15-12.
Callum Sheldrick won a tight match against Cadell Thompson 11-15, 15-11, 15-12, 15-12.
Gary Thompson was victorious against sub Jack Miller.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In matches that were decided in four games, Zac Fairweather finished strongly to overcome Brodie Lashbrook, Eden Reilly beat Samuel Mills, Brian O'Leary downed Declan Ryan, Angelo Fiumara defeated Garry Walker and Kathryn Bechaz beat Alayna Croucamp.
On Wednesday, Adele Thompson outlasted Katie McAliece in a five game match and Zac Fairweather defeated Alayna Croucamp 3-1.
Anthony Iannelli finished well to overcome David Cross 3-1 and James Kelly downed Hayden Farrugia 3-1.
In other matches Paul Payne was too strong for Ruby Miller, Antoinette Taylor beat Simone Bruno, Nicole Onwuekwe outplayed Samuel Mills, Mason Boardman downed Brent Lister and Marni Cunningham defeated Cadell Thompson.
