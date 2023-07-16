The Irrigator

Appeal for dashcam footage after fatal Sturt Highway crash

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
July 17 2023
Investigators have issued an appeal for dashcam footage that may help them piece together the final moments before a crash that left a man dead at the weekend.

Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

