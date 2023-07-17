The Irrigator

Leeton United cruise to a vital 3-1 victory over Young in Pascoe Cup competition

By Talia Pattison
July 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Leeton United's Tyler Arnold boots the ball away during an earlier home match this season. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton United's Tyler Arnold boots the ball away during an earlier home match this season. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON United coach Ethan Murphy feels his team is really starting to click following an important, but classy victory over Young on Sunday afternoon.

