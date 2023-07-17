LEETON United coach Ethan Murphy feels his team is really starting to click following an important, but classy victory over Young on Sunday afternoon.
United returned home the 3-1 victors from their road trip in what was again a team that had a couple of last-minute changes when Joey Fondacaro and Luke Mandaglio were forced to withdraw with injuries.
However, the team took it in their stride and were able to secure the three points as they look to continue to cement a position among the top sides on the Pascoe Cup ladder as finals start to appear on the horizon.
Fred Gardner was the first to get on the board for Leeton United at Hall Brothers Oval in the 31st minute before Romain Pinto struck just five minutes later.
The third and final major came in the second half when Henri Gardner found the back of the net and victory was secured.
Murphy said United could have added even more to the scoreboard, but there were some opportunities that went begging, including a missed penalty.
However, he wasn't too fussed by this, but pleased the side was able to get back into the swing of things following on from the washed out round the week prior.
"We were pretty happy with how the game went to be honest," Murphy said.
"The first 15 minutes was a little bit scrappy before we found the rhythm of the game and figured out how they were playing.
"After that though it was like one-way traffic, which was good because Young are always difficult to play in Young."
It was the exact result Leeton United were wanting after they went down to Young 1-0 in their earlier match up this season.
Murphy said even though there continued to be some changes to the team each week through injuries or players being unavailable, he did feel everything was starting to settle and the side was beginning to click and find their momentum.
The Leeton coach also had praise for Young's keeper, saying he pulled off one of the best saves he has ever seen in the Football Wagga competition.
In terms of his own side, Murphy said the win came as a result of a whole-team effort, unable to single out any stand out players as a result.
"It was a good, team performance," he said.
"Everyone did their job and did what they had to do really.
"We played simple football, moved the football around well, pressed when we needed to press, so I was pretty happy with all 11 players really."
Leeton United will return home to MIA Sportsground this Sunday where they will host Wagga United.
