The Irrigator

Hanna Maeda has spent the last year living and attending school in Leeton as part of the Rotary Youth Exchange program

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 18 2023 - 9:29am, first published July 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanna Maeda loved her time in Leeton on exchange from Brazil, even making her debut at the Scottish Debutante Ball in May. Pictures supplied
Hanna Maeda loved her time in Leeton on exchange from Brazil, even making her debut at the Scottish Debutante Ball in May. Pictures supplied

ADVENTURING off to a foreign country at any age can be a daunting prospect, but not for one teenager from Brazil who has called Leeton home for the past 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.