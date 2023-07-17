ADVENTURING off to a foreign country at any age can be a daunting prospect, but not for one teenager from Brazil who has called Leeton home for the past 12 months.
Hanna Maeda has spent the last year living in Leeton, attending school and becoming involved with the community as part of the Rotary Youth Exchange Program.
The initiative has been operating successfully for many years, giving young people the chance to live abroad while still at school thanks to the Rotary organisation.
Each participating student spends the year living with Rotary families, which is something Hanna said she loved doing during her time in Leeton.
"My exchange in Leeton was wonderful," Hanna said.
"It was a very unique and special experience.
"At first it was different, as I came from a big city and wasn't used to small rural towns.
"(However), I wouldn't change anything about my year as it was an opportunity to learn and adapt to differences.
"I made many friendships and got to know my Aussie families.
"In Leeton I felt at home even though I wasn't at home. I will forever keep my memories of this special year."
During her time in Leeton, Hanna attended Leeton High School, enjoyed getting to know her peers and even made her debut at the 2023 Leeton Scottish Debutante Ball in May.
Hanna also took the opportunity to explore the region and Australia whenever it was possible.
Hanna said being part of the exchange program was something she would remember forever and recommended it to other young Leeton shire students wanting to do experience something new and different before finishing high school.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I would highly recommend this experience as it is a unique opportunity for self-knowledge and you become much more independent," Hanna said.
Interested Leeton shire students wanting to apply need to be aged between 15 and 19 and should be leaders in their school or community.
For more information contact the Rotary Club of Leeton or the Rotary Club of Leeton Central.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.