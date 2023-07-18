Leo Plant is the Leeton Soldiers Club's lawn bowls Singles champion for 2023.
The very popular clubman scored an eight-shot, 31-23 victory over a never-say-die Terry Dale in the club's blue ribbon event on Saturday.
Plant led from start to finish and, at one stage, had a very comfortable 24-5 lead before the courageous Dale, refusing to surrender, fought back keeping the veteran Plant on the greens for a further 16 ends before he could eventually claim victory.
Two games were played in the club's pairs championship, with Bruce Dale, substituting for Len Clare, combining with John Leech to register a nail-biting, 21-18 win over Dennis Dean and Len Eason.
With just one shot separating the sides after the 20th end, two shots to Leech and Dale on the final end secured the victory.
Tournament favourites Adam McIntyre and Mark Vogel booked their place in the final with a convincing, all the way, 28-12 win over Mark Lemon and Rattles Retallick.
Twenty four bowlers took part in last week's Thursday social bowls where on rink two Ken Hillier was a 25-19 winner over Ashley McAliece.
Rink three had Bob Hermes and Ross Cantrill record a thrilling 23-shot draw while Bill Creber edged out Tony Wood 16-13 on rink four.
In the final game of the afternoon, Peter Evans recorded a 25-14 win over Bill Watt.
Only one wrong bias was registered, that being by Harry Callahan while resting touchers went to Len Eason and Ken O'Connell.
