LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side continue to show their determination during tough moments on the court.
While the side went down 65-36 to the Wagga Tigers on Saturday, the team is still pressing ahead with its goals of improving each game both as individual players and a group.
The match was a hard-fought one from the Crows, with Amelia Irvin, Tiah Gillespie and Carley Graham all playing well on the day.
It was a hard road trip all round for the Crows, with all of the lower grades also defeated by the Tigers.
This week will be spent re-grouping as the club takes a breather over their bye weekend before returning to the court in round 15 against Coolamon.
A reserve: Wagga Tigers 59 d Leeton-Whitton 29
B grade: Wagga Tigers 54 d Leeton-Whitton 38
C grade: Wagga Tigers 36 d Leeton-Whitton 22
Under 17s: Wagga Tigers 39 d Leeton-Whitton 35
