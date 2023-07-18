"IT IS never too old to learn a new skill or two".
Those are the words of Narrandera grandmother Christine Duncan, who has been excelling at her TAFE NSW business courses.
Mrs Duncan even urges others, especially those who might think their study days are behind them, to follow her lead in learning computer skills so they can more effectively communicate and participate in the modern world.
At 71-years-old, Mrs Duncan wanted to learn to use her phone and computer so she could communicate with her grandchildren online and use her knowledge to support the community.
Now, after studying Certificate I, II and III business courses, she has a range of new skills, allowing her to provide improved administrative support to several local community organisations, including the Narrandera Hospital Auxiliary and even helping her granddaughter do her homework online.
Mrs Duncan is leading the way for other older people, who according to the Australian Digital Inclusion Index, have a relatively low digital inclusion score of 57.3, compared to the national score for all Australians of 71.1.
She said her studies at TAFE NSW have given her a voice in the digital sphere and the ability to access online services with more confidence.
"My courses gave me fantastic knowledge of computers and an understanding of things that perhaps young people didn't think I could do," Mrs Duncan said.
"Each course gave me more knowledge and confidence, so I'd fully recommend it to people who are older."
TAFE NSW teacher Alison Warren said Mrs Duncan's experience reflects the value of lifelong learning.
"Our business courses start from the introductory through to more advanced courses that are designed to deliver qualified workers for industry in careers as diverse as administration, clerical roles and business leadership," she said.
"Christine's example also shows that learning is not for the young alone and that learning with TAFE NSW can also deliver personal fulfilment, social skills and increased community interaction, regardless of your age or stage."
Mrs Duncan said her latest studies also provided valuable social inclusion opportunities.
"I loved learning at TAFE NSW and I made lots of friends with the young girls I studied with," she said.
"We still keep in touch and they always have time for me, even though I'm an 'oldie'."
