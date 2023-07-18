The Irrigator

Narrandera's Christine Duncan has completed three business courses with TAFE NSW

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 18 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Duncan (right) goes over some of the study material with granddaughter Lyla Meredith. Picture supplied
Christine Duncan (right) goes over some of the study material with granddaughter Lyla Meredith. Picture supplied

"IT IS never too old to learn a new skill or two".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.