Leeton businesses hit by unplanned power outage after car hit pole on July 14

By Talia Pattison
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
The incident caused havoc for businesses, with ongoing issues being fixed this week by Essential Energy crews. Picture by Talia Pattison
A LARGE number of Leeton businesses were left without power after a car hit a power pole on July 14.

