A LARGE number of Leeton businesses were left without power after a car hit a power pole on July 14.
Essential Energy crews responded to the unplanned power outage on Friday afternoon after a vehicle ran into a power pole on Wamoon Avenue.
Network protection equipment was operated to isolate power impacting 23 premises in the CBD around 12.35pm to ensure the safety of the electricity network and the public.
On arrival, crews discovered a severely-damaged power pole in Wamoon Avenue requiring replacement.
After securing the safety of the site, crews commenced repairs and had power restored by 5.16pm.
"Parts of the underground network were also affected by the vehicle impact and repairs are anticipated to be completed by the end of this week," an Essential Energy spokesman said.
"Affected customers are being powered from an alternate supply."
Major retailers such as Woolworths, ALDI, a chemist and more were all impacted throughout the afternoon, but were back up and running once Essential Energy was able to provide assistance.
Essential Energy thanked the community for its patience and understanding and reminded residents to stay at least eight meters away from fallen powerlines and report them by phoning 13 20 80.
