The Leeton Greens have sent a big message to the rest of the Group 20 League Tag competition after a resounding win over the Yenda Blueheelers.
It was a strong start for the home side as Elli Gill was able to break through the Blueheelers line with just the second play of the game and raced 60 metres to score under the post.
It was two tries in the space of six minutes as Gill was once again able to break the line, but this time, she drew the last defender before sending Taylor Axtill over.
It seemed that with every movement in the attacking territory was resulting in points for the Leeton side as they moved out to an 18-0 lead inside 12 minutes as Anna McClure found her way over.
Axtill completed the scoring in the first half after making a 70m break down the right-hand side to see the Greens enter halftime with an imposing 24-0 lead.
The Greens started the second half as they finished the first as McClure was able to race up in the line and pick up an intercept and score the first points of the second half.
The scoring slowed in the second half in the second half, and despite Yenda having a couple of sets close to the Greens line, they weren't able to break through.
Connie Weeks was able to find her way over late to put the icing on the cake and see Leeton secure a 34-0 victory and see the Greens move into the top three.
Coach Jade Butler was happy to see his side able to get points on the board, but it was the effort and the other end of the field that was most pleasing.
"The thing I'm happy with the most is that we were able to hold them to nil," he said.
"The tries are good, but to keep them scoreless is really pleasing."
The Greens are now unbeaten in their last seven games, and Butler is keen to see the consistency continue.
"Drew with West Wyalong the other week, and the Black and Whites are coming up soon, so we are just preparing from them now," he said.
Leeton will stay at home this weekend, where they will take on Hay.
Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Yanco-Wamoon had a tough weekend and fell to a 36-6 defeat at the hands of the Blacks and Whites, with Gemma Beecham scoring the Hawks' sole try.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
