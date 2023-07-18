HISTORY and luxury have combined to add a new player to Leeton's accommodation sector.
Leeton's Liane and James Gawne recently launched Rooms of Renown, which features three, decadent Art Deco short-stay apartments in Kurrajong Avenue.
Rooms of Renown was opened almost 103 years to the date that its namesake, Renown Refreshment Rooms, also threw open its doors. Located at 36 Kurrajong Avenue, James and Liane purchased the building in 2021 and set up creating their vision.
The apartments were launched on the eve of the Australian Art Deco Festival via two events - a business breakfast and an evening preview - to celebrate the venture.
The original Art Deco building was established in 1915 and expanded in 1920 by the Panaretto brothers to create The Renown Refreshment Rooms.
Next to The Globe Picture Theatre and Enterprise Hall, the café was considered Leeton's original "movie café".
In researching the building's history prior to launch, James discovered the Panaretto brothers opened their doors in July 1920, with the establishment described in The Irrigator at the time as having a "beautifully decorated interior and handsome furnishings equal to the best metropolitan standard".
"From the opening month 103 years ago to the brothers' desire to create an establishment unlike the people of Leeton had seen before, we were delighted to uncover the parallels between The Renown Refreshment Rooms and our venture, Rooms of Renown," Liane said.
"Like the Panaretto's, we've worked hard to curate three very individual and different spaces for visitors to our town, leveraging Leeton's stunning Art Deco history."
When James and Liane acquired 36 Kurrajong Avenue it had been vacant for decades. However, the building has a rich history, with many people since sharing their recollections of it with the couple as they've transformed it.
"We've both admired the shop front of 36 Kurrajong for years and had originally looked at the property in 2019, however at the time didn't feel we could take the project on," James said.
"When we came back in 2021, we decided the timing was right and took the plunge.
"The building is very special and has so many memories for Leeton residents.
"Many remember it as 'Gaskin's Lending Library', which from 1941 was operated by the Ryan sisters, who lived in the residence at the rear of the building.
"It's also housed a dentist, a copy centre and a dress shop more than once."
Each of the new apartments is named after an element of surrounding Leeton history - The Panaretto Parlour is named after the Greek brothers who founded the original café; The Enterprise Suite is named after Enterprise Hall; and The Gilded Globe, after The Globe Picture Theatre, both of which adjoined The Renown Refreshment Rooms.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"One of the first things we did was get underneath the building to check the foundations," Liane said.
"Imagine our delight when we found hundreds of peanut shells and bottle caps from the open-air picture theatre that operated next door in the 1920s."
Rooms of Renown will be taking bookings from late July at www.roomsofrenown.com.au. The couple said they've been overwhelmed by feedback from the Leeton community, who have embraced the bold and playful approach they've taken with the apartments.
They said the project has been a labour of love, not least of all because much of it was completed while Liane was pregnant with their baby girl, Abigail.
"Rooms of Renown is deliberately different," James said.
"The Panaretto brothers set out to raise the bar with their establishment 103 years ago and we hope we've down them proud with this next piece of history for 36 Kurrajong Avenue."
For more information visit www.roomsofrenown.com.au or follow @roomsofrenown on Facebook and Instagram.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.