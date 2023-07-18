Police pleased with results of domestic violence crackdown

Police across the region are pleased with the results of a statewide operation cracking down on domestic and family violence - with a particular focus on repeat and dangerous offenders.
Operation Amarok III was a week-long and statewide operation, with all police districts tasked with focusing on domestic and family violence.
Across the state, police engaged with over 1000 people who were identified as potentially dangerous offenders and conducted more than 4000 checks on restraining orders.
Police seized more than 20 firearms and 40 prohibited weapons during searches of people, vehicles and properties.
Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism Yasmin Catley said that she hoped the operation would send a message - especially considering that over 33,000 domestic assaults happen every year.
"These figures show this is an epidemic. We know domestic and family violence is one of the most underreported crime types," she said.
"The police have my full support on this. I back the government agencies working together to stamp out this type of behaviour. Operation Amarok sends a strong message to offenders that they're in the sights of police.
The Murrumbidgee certainly played its role in the operation, with police conducting regular checks on those with restraining orders and known offenders.
Detective Inspector Tim Clark said he was 'very pleased' with the large number of AVO checks conducted in Griffith and the surrounds.
"Obviously Domestic and Family Violence is always a high priority of the NSW Police Force and the Murrumbidgee PD is no different with our focus," he said.
"The Operation over the week in the Murrumbidgee PD was highly successful with a large amount of Apprehended Domestic Violence Order Compliance checks being completed with any breaches being detected were dealt with through charges. Overall, I was very pleased with the results across the entire District."
Over in Wagga, police arrested a wanted 18-year-old man from Yerong-Creek as part of the operation after spotting him driving a vehicle with unauthorised registration plates.
After a pursuit, the man allegedly spat at police during the arrest and during a subsequent search of the vehicle, police located a large knife.
