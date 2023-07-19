WORK is starting up again at the Roxy Theatre as the stagnated redevelopment gets back under way.
Following Lloyd Group going into voluntary administration and then liquidation in March, Leeton Shire Council decided it would be the head builder for the project.
As a result, trades from the Leeton shire and surrounding area have now stepped up to complete the remainder of the project under the direction of council's newly-formed Roxy Project Management Office (PMO).
After Lloyd Group's liquidation, an interim PMO was set up to carry out extensive inspections across all disciplines to assess where the build was at, estimate the cost to complete and recommend how best to move forward.
After deciding to take on the role of head builder, effort was then focused on re-engaging local contractors, with repricing of over 45 different trades being undertaken.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Demolition works to create openings for adjoining buildings will be one of the first tasks undertaken," construction and contract manager Peter Salisbury said. "During this delicate operation, the structural engineer will be on-site to ensure the demolition sequence is strictly adhered to."
Council said it was also adhering to strict work, health and safety (WHS) regulations as part of its role.
Project Manager Gideon Vos said a key focus has been on developing WHS plans and ensuring all legislative requirements were being met.
"In addition to this, SafeWork will undertake on-site audits to ensure compliance in all areas and provide suggestions for improvements where necessary," he said.
It is anticipated works will commence the week after SafeWork has visited the site.
Mayor Tony Reneker was looking forward to seeing the building site become a hive of activity again.
"I would like to express my gratitude to our local trades and businesses who have enabled us to get this significant community project back on track," he said.
"They have all demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the community in these difficult and unprecedented circumstances with their typically unassuming 'let's get the job done' attitude."
Council has assured the community it will be kept up-to-date on the project's progress.
It is also hoped community tours of the site will resume soon.
Provided all works go ahead as planned and there are no hiccups along the way, the build is expected to be completed by May 2024.
The full Roxy Redevelopment project value, remains at $12,182,407 with council's contribution being the same as it was previously at $5,284,000.
Council will also continue to seek additional grant funds to make up for elements of the project that have currently been value-managed out to keep the project within the initial voted budget.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.