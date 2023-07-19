The Irrigator
Roxy Theatre redevelopment work to start up again under Leeton Shire Council

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:00pm
Project manager Gideon Vos and construction and contract manager Peter Salisbury on site at the Roxy Theatre. Picture supplied
WORK is starting up again at the Roxy Theatre as the stagnated redevelopment gets back under way.

Local News

