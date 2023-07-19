THE wait is finally over as the Leeton Business Awards finally make a long-awaited return.
The judging is complete and the scene is set for the event and all that is left to do is announce the winners and celebrate in style on Friday, July 21.
It has been four years since the event was held in person, but the gap is now a thing of the past, with the Leeton Soldiers Club expected to be full to the brim with finalists after all tickets were sold.
Eighteen award categories will be announced on the night, including for the outstanding employee, outstanding business leader, employer of choice, excellence in innovation and more.
Organised by the Leeton Business Chamber, the interest in this year's awards have been overwhelming.
Chamber event co-ordinator Maryann Iannelli the initial nomination process was a good indication the business community was keen to see the event's return.
"We were overwhelmed by the number of nominations we received," Mrs Iannelli said.
"It was such a fantastic response from the community and it really goes to show the pride everyone has in the businesses here.
"I think the awards are a great opportunity to recognise all of the hard work these businesses and their staff put in not just for them, but the future of our town as well.
"There are so many great businesses out there."
The awards will start with a mix and mingle from 6pm before a two-course dinner and the presentation of winners gets started.
After that, attendees can party the night away with the Glenn Starr Band.
"We wanted to have the presentation part of the evening not take up too much time," Mrs Iannelli said.
"The idea is to give everyone the chance to catch up and to celebrate their success together."
Twelve of the awards are also aligned with the NSW Business Chamber Awards, meaning winners at the Leeton level will have the chance to try their luck at the Riverina-Murray regional event.
Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom was hopeful with no more COVID interruptions, the event would again become a mainstay on the calendar each year.
"I'm really looking forward to celebrating all of the hard work of our businesses here in Leeton, it's a chance to celebrate them and what they do every day," she said.
"It was great to have such a broad range of businesses nominated. All of our finalists are really deserving."
External judges from a range of different industries and professions have made their decision on the winners, so all that is left to do is announce who is the top of the crop for 2023.
