The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon are confident they will field a first grade team against Darlington Point-Coleambally

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yanco-Wamoon Football Club president Pat Hart is confident the Hawks will field a first grade side this weekend. Picture by Talia Pattison
Yanco-Wamoon Football Club president Pat Hart is confident the Hawks will field a first grade side this weekend. Picture by Talia Pattison

YANCO-WAMOON Football Club president Pat Hart is confident the Hawks will have a first grade team on the park this weekend after they forfeited their round 10 clash last Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.