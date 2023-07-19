YANCO-WAMOON Football Club president Pat Hart is confident the Hawks will have a first grade team on the park this weekend after they forfeited their round 10 clash last Sunday.
The Hawks had been due to play the Griffith Black and Whites, but injury and unavailability forced their hand at the last minute.
Hart said it was a decision that wasn't made lightly, but admitted the first grade side had been struggling in recent weeks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's the worst I've seen it in a long time when it comes to our injuries ... long-term injuries with blokes either out for the season or six or seven weeks," he said.
"It's really hurt us and not having a reserve grade team doesn't help either.
"I'm confident we'll have a team for this weekend's game."
Yanco-Wamoon will host Darlington Point-Coleambally on Sunday afternoon and Hart said playing at home should also help numbers-wise. With only a handful of rounds remaining and the Hawks unable to make the finals series, Hart said he was confident there would be a first grade team on the paddock here on out.
"We're at home this weekend, then we've got the away game to Lakes, a home game and then we play in Leeton, so we've got a month to go, that's what I keep telling the boys," he said.
"Just to turn up for these last few games and get us over the line."
Hart admitted the club and even the wider Group 20 organisation has some work to do when it comes to attracting players to their club and competition. First grade is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 2.35pm.
