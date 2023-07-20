IT IS a competitive market out there when it comes to picking up crucial grant funding for not-for-profit organisations.
Helping to bring all of the tips and tricks to the table for Leeton shire community groups and charities will be Natalie Bramble from iClick2Learn and author of Win The Grant.
Ms Bramble is coming to Leeton to present several workshops courtesy of Leeton Connect.
On Tuesday, July 25 there will be two "refresher" sessions with Ms Bramble, the first from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the second from 6pm to 9pm.
The following day on July 26 two more workshops will be held, this time titled "Up Your Game" again from 9.30am to 12.30pm and 6pm to 9pm.
All workshops will be held at the Leeton Soldiers Club in the Rapps Room.
Leeton Connect's community grants support officer Jenna Bell said it wasn't the first time the organisation had offered these workshops in the shire, the first time being in 2021.
The sessions are free for members of Leeton Connect.
"The idea is to get the community involved in the workshops to upskill and educate not-for-profit groups to write their own grants," Mrs Bell said.
"We want as much money being granted to our community as possible to enrich and boost our town.
"This time we are encouraging business owners to also attend. We have opened up business memberships within Leeton so (they) can also participate and advance their knowledge in grant writing."
To register visit leetonconnect.link/grantwritingworkshopsjuly2023.
