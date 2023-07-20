GIVING back to the community is just one of the many positives Leeton's Nadine McLean gained from taking part in the Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest.
After taking part in 2016 alongside Hannah Fitzsimon, Madi Coelli and Bulou Baravilala, Mrs McLean is now the co-ordinator for the 2024 quest.
That means she, alongside the Leeton SunRice Festival committee, are on the lookout for anyone who may want to take part and put their name forward.
While the festival itself will be held at Easter next year, the quest begins towards the end of 2023.
A launch event will be held at the end of November, with the entrants then able to start planning and holding their fundraisers all the way up until Easter.
Each entrant is backed by their committee of choice, as well as choosing a charity in Leeton shire they would like to raise money for.
Mrs McLean was hopeful as many community members as possible would put their hand up to take part.
"We'd love to have as many as we possibly can," she said.
"It's such a great experience and one you remember forever.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"For me the biggest thing I took out of being an entrant was confidence.
"I had never done anything like that before and even sitting here and being interviewed, that's something I never would have been confident enough to do had I not taken part."
The quest culminates with the announced of the winning Ambassador and Highest Fundraising Ambassador at the Festival on Mountford on Easter Saturday.
These two winners receive fantastic prizes, but also the knowledge they have contributed to their community.
"I think on a personal level you learn so much too and I also met so many great people," Mrs McLean said.
"It might sound a bit scary, but it really isn't. It's a great way to get to know your community and have a bit of fun."
Anyone aged 18 and over, male or female and is interested in taking part, should contact Mrs McLean, festival director Julie Axtill or message the Leeton SunRice Festival Facebook page for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.