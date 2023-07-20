The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Local leader column with Alison Egan from the Leeton Soldiers Club | July 2023

By Alison Egan
July 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local leader columnist Alison Egan. Picture file
Local leader columnist Alison Egan. Picture file

Last week here at the club, we sat down to finalize our plans for the remaining half of the year and I couldn't believe just how much we have in the pipelines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.