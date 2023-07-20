Last week here at the club, we sat down to finalize our plans for the remaining half of the year and I couldn't believe just how much we have in the pipelines.
It's going to be a crazy run to Christmas, that's for sure.
Our remaining monthly member's "swipe to win" prizes have been confirmed and we have some awesome goodies soon up-for-grabs, including fuel and grocery vouchers (won't they be handy), fishing and camping packages, outdoor furniture, and gardening packages.
There really is something for everyone.
Father's Day in September will be our next major promotion with a 90L camping fridge/freezer valued at over $1300, on offer. You simply need to swipe your member's card on Father's Day to be in that draw - it's that easy.
Our annual general meeting will then be held here in October, closely followed by our Melbourne Cup celebrations in November. Then it's nearly Christmas, wow.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Once again, this year we will be holding our Kid's Christmas Carnival. We will hold that in our auditorium on Sunday, December 10.
We are already booking some fantastic entertainment, including a balloon artist and of course our favourite face painter, Meg.
Some of the toys for the mega toy raffles, which will hold on that day, have even started arriving.
Through December we will also hold lots of bonus Christmas raffles, including our annual mega ham raffles. I love that time of the year.
Then finally it's New Years Eve where our planning continues with live entertainment booked for the main bar. Phew. It certainly is a busy time here at the club and we hope you'll find the time to come and visit - whatever the reason.
