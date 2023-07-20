A TELLING game is in the works for Leeton United this weekend which could set the tone for the remainder of the season.
The fourth-placed Leeton will host Wagga United on Sunday, who is fifth on ladder and nipping at their heels.
Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy admitted it was a pivotal match in his team's Pascoe Cup season.
"There's not much between the two teams on the ladder," Murphy said.
"It's a pretty big game for us in terms of our season. If we win, we get a bit of breathing room, but if we don't obviously they'll be right back on top of us."
Adding to the importance is the fact Leeton United will face South Wagga the following week, with that club sitting in sixth on the ladder.
Last time Leeton United and Wagga United met was back in round four where it was Leeton who returned home with the spoils following a 4-3 victory.
Since then, Leeton's team has continually chopped and changed due to injury and player availability, but in the last month the team has started to settle into a solid rhythm.
Should they win this weekend, it will be their fourth consecutive victory.
Luke Mandaglio will likely make a return from injury on Sunday at MIA Sportsground, while Joey Fondacaro is also a possibility of being back on the pitch.
Murphy said the goal going in was to keep things simple.
"As I have said for most of the year, it's not so much us worrying about the other team," he said.
"It's more so us getting ourselves correctly set up and doing the right things for our own game plan.
"Then hopefully the rest takes care of itself.
"Obviously you make adjustments during the game, depending on how the other team sets up, but you can't really do that until you are in the game and you see how they are playing against you."
This weekend's game also marks Leeton United's return home to MIA Sportsground after several matches on the road.
"It's interesting, we seem to have been playing better in away games this year, but we do want to be winning these games at home, that's important," Murphy said.
