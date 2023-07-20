The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton Greens gunning for victory against the Hay Magpies at No. 1 Oval

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Todd Prest fends off his Yenda opposition during the weekend's win at No. 1 Oval. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton's Todd Prest fends off his Yenda opposition during the weekend's win at No. 1 Oval. Picture by Liam Warren

THE Leeton Greens will be hoping to make it consecutive triumphs at home this weekend when they host Hay at No. 1 Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.