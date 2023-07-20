THE Leeton Greens will be hoping to make it consecutive triumphs at home this weekend when they host Hay at No. 1 Oval.
Leeton were able to account for Yenda last Sunday and will be hoping for a similar result in round 11 against Hay.
With only a handful of rounds remaining before finals get started for the 2023 season, every victory and every point is crucial for the Leeton side.
With just one loss in their column this year, Leeton remain on top of the Group 20 ladder, but know there is no time to rest on their laurels.
Last time the Greens came up against the Magpies was back in round four when Leeton picked up a 48-18 win during one of their longer roads trips of the season.
Leeton will be pleased to have that road trip out of the road and be hosting Hay this time around.
Hay currently sit in fifth on the Group 20 first grade ladder and will be hoping to claim a big scalp as they look to secure their position ahead of the finals series.
The goal for Greens coach Hayden Philp and his team this weekend will be getting the basics right and being wary of a team on a mission.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Last weekend it took the Leeton side some time to settle against Yenda, but once they were able to find their rhythm their was no looking back.
Playing the game they want to play will be crucial, particularly as a tantalising encounter awaits the Greens in round 12 against the second-placed Griffith Black and Whites.
Leeton will not only want to secure victory this weekend, but do so with a solid hit out to prepare them for the weeks ahead, particularly against the Panthers.
Defence will again key for the home side, who are known for their general ability to score and get over the line in attack.
Meanwhile, the run home to finals is looking favourable for the reigning premiers, with three of their four matches all set down to be played on their home turf.
Sunday's first grade match is scheduled to kick off at 2.35pm. League tag will be played at 12.15pm, while the under 16s will face Darlington Point-Coleambally at 9.45am.
Round 11
Leeton Greens v Hay at No. 1 Oval.
Round 12
Griffith Black and Whites v Leeon Greens at Solar Mad Stadium.
Round 13
Leeton Greens v Tullibigeal Lakes United at No. 1 Oval.
Round 14
Leeton Greens v Yanco-Wamoon at No. 1 Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.