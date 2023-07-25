Help keep pets safe during adventures

Our pets are naturally adventurous and unfortunately, this can lead to a bit of misadventure.
We often see injured pets that have been hit by a car on the road, even a few that have fallen off the back of a ute or the four-wheeler on the farm.
It is not just cars on the road that can cause traumatic harm to our pets. Tractors and other large farm machinery can also cause nasty injuries. There was even one memorable dog that came to visit us after he decided to help the backhoe do its job.
While accidents are unavoidable, there are some steps we can take to help avoid them from happening in the first place.
Ensure your pets are safe and secure. Make sure your yard is securely fenced or keep your pet indoors. Desex your pets. This can prevent them wandering off to look for a mate.
Keep your dog on a lead when taking them for a walk and when they are in the car with you, they must be restrained by law - so invest in a dog car harness!
Also, if they are in the back of a ute, ensure they are properly restrained, not free roaming in the tray.
The lead should be long enough for your dog to move around and lie down comfortably in the tray but short enough so they can not put their front or back legs over the side of the ute's tray or climb up on to the cabin.
Should your pet be involved in a motor vehicle accident, please call your vet as soon as possible.
Not all injuries are obvious and your pet can go into shock immediately. Having your pet treated quickly can truly mean the difference between life and death.
