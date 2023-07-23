We have reached the halfway point of the Leeton Squash Winter competition. Monday nights action is heating up, the Tigers, Giants and Crows are all on sixty points each at the top of the table.
Match of the Week took place on Monday night, Brad Woolner and Tony Naimo played a great match with Woolner winning 15-7,15-13,16-18,10-15,15-10.
Will Nardi and Charmaine Lee won their matches in style which helped the Giants defeat the Eagles. The Tigers bounced the Kangaroos, Maanu Alexander and Naomi Rawle getting their side the win. The Crows took care of the Bombers in a clean sweep.
Jacob Harrison and Adele Thompson winning well. Jack Miller had to work harder for his win, Miller defeating Will Gray-Mills 8-15,15-13,12-15,15-10,16-14.
Tuesday night and the Rabbitohs downed the Raiders. Cadell Thompson and Angelo Fiumara won their matches to make it one all in this stoush.
Captains Jackson Goman and Brian O'Leary played the decider with Goman coming out on top 15-17,15-13,15-4,11-15,15-7. The Warriors remain undefeated, this time they won against team Titans.
Col Thompson and Gary Thompson both won their matches to make the scores even. Callum Sheldrick steered the Warriors to victory with a hard-fought match against Bear Wynn.
Sheldrick winning 15-8,13-15,9-15,15-11,15-12. Dolphins defeated the Broncos three games to zero. Declan Ryan, Garry Walker and Eden Reilly all securing solid wins.
Wednesday night saw Mason Boardman play a long match to defeat David Cross, Boardman winning 15-4,15-4,13-15,15-17,15-4.
Marni Cunningham also had to fight hard for her victory, Marni defeated Chevaughn Moore 13-15,17-19,15-11,15-10,15-5.
Waratahs defeated the Rebels, Ondria Miller and Paul Payne both winning to make it even. Captains Brent Lister and Alayna Croucamp played out the decider.
Lister winning in a tough five setter 15-10,15-12,4-15,9-15,15-13. Undefeated Chiefs continued their winning ways, this time toppling the Brumbies.
Nicole Onwuekwe and Ruby Miller winning their matches. Captain Anthony Iannelli sealing the deal for the Chiefs by defeating Zac Fairweather 17-15,13-15,17-15,15-11.
