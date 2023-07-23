The Irrigator

By The Irrigator
Updated July 24 2023 - 9:07am, first published July 23 2023 - 11:47am
We have reached the halfway point of the Leeton Squash Winter competition. Monday nights action is heating up, the Tigers, Giants and Crows are all on sixty points each at the top of the table.

