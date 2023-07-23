A tough couple of weeks for Yanco-Wamoon has continued as they returned home to take on a rampaging DPC Roosters outfit.
After a forfeit last weekend, the clash with the Roosters was going to be tough, but for the club, the most important thing was that they were able to retake the field.
The point scoring started early as the Roosters were able to strike within the first three minutes as Thomas Fattore found his way over, but the Hawks hit back almost immediately through Rowan Matthews.
Samuel Storey scored two tries in the space of three minutes, set the tone, while Jon Huggett followed him across shortly after to see the Roosters out to a 22-4 lead.
Adam McCann, Guy Thompson and Joe Peato scored before the halftime break as the Roosters were heading towards securing an early shower.
The Hawks were able to strike right on halftime through Petero Taitusi to see the margin at 38-8 after 40 minutes.
Thomas Bowditch crossed just three minutes after the halftime interval, and once again, that set the tone for DPC.
McCann scored two tries in the space of eight minutes to bring his total for the day to three before Bowditch scored his second shortly after.
Isaac Railo scored the final points of the day to see the game called off with 17 minutes still to be played, with the Roosters coming away with a 66-8 victory.
It has the Hawks finals hopes skating on very thin ice, and a positive result against TLU Sharks is imperative to keep their hopes alive.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
