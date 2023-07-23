The Leeton Greens were at their clinical best on Sunday afternoon when they played host to the Hay Magpies at Leeton No 1 Oval.
It was a fast start for the Leeton side as Billy Dickinson found his way over after just two minutes, while Will Barnes got his first just five minutes later.
It was three tries in the space of nine minutes, with Barnes getting a quick-fire double while Blake McDonald put Leeton 22-0 up halfway through the first half.
The tries continued to rain at No 1 Oval for the home side as Cam Bruest was the next to find his way over before Beniel Qereqeretabua got in on the try-scoring action as the game looked set for an early finish with the home side scoring at a point a minute.
Shanon Bradbrook scored a seventh first-half try after he was able to get to a Bruest kick and send Leeton into the break with a 36-0 lead.
Qereqeretabua scored 11 minutes after the break to get the scoring underway for the second half and then completed his hattrick just three minutes later after he was sent through by Barnes.
Billy Rabua scored to get the Greens past the 50-mark before Bruest scored his second as the mercy rule margin approached.
Josh Fisher scored the final points of the afternoon as they walked away with a 60-0 win, with the game called off 12 minutes early.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp was pleased with the way his side was able to press home their advantage.
"It is probably something we haven't managed to do all year, just continuing to play footy and not getting complacent," he said.
" I thought we controlled the game really well, and our defence was awesome. They had a bit of the ball, but we held them out the whole game, so really happy with that."
Philp pointed to the performances of Bruest and Bradbrook in the halves as a reason why his side were able to keep their heads in the game.
"We were just focused on doing the little things right and completing our sets which we haven't really done all season," he said.
"I was really happy with how Cam (Bruest) and Shanon (Bradbrook) controlled the game. Cam probably had his best game all year, I had a bit of a yarn to him during the week, and he definitely improved his effort.
"Playing the simple footy really works well for us."
The massive win has done wonders to their points differential as they are now 151 points over second-placed Black and Whites.
The Greens will now turn their attention to their top-of-the-table clash with the Panthers at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
