Leeton businesses enjoyed a steller night of nights on July 21, with 16 individuals and organisations recognised for their achievements.
It was the first time the Leeton Business Chamber Awards had been held physically since 2019, with the impressive crowd at the Leeton Soldiers Club indicating it had been well missed.
Sureway Skills Training's Amie Fazekas took out top gong in the Outstanding Employee category, calling the achievement an honour and a reflection of the hard work of her fellow staff.
The award recognises an inspirational employee who has demonstrated a passion for their role and a commitment to their workplace and the community.
"Just to be recognised is wonderful. It's been a long road but to get to where I am now is hugely rewarding," she said.
"It's not just an award for me; it's for everyone who has supported me through my working career to get to where I am today."
A training facilitator with the company, Ms Fazekas offers courses from certificate one through to diplomas in areas as diverse as hospitality, supply chain operations, and early childhood education.
"It's a very personalised service and that sets us apart from similar companies and organsiations," she said.
"I travel to my clients at their work places, liaise with employers to ensure my clients are getting through their studies successfully and have the appropriate support to obtain their qualifications."
Ms Fazekas said obtaining the award is a boon for her development in her role.
IN OTHER NEWS
"This award shows Sureway is a company that supports it's employees," she said.
"With their help, I'm now doing a diploma in leadership and management and encouraging me to move forward in my career," she said.
Winner of Outstanding Young Business Leader went to Megan Rook from ADAPT Community Services, who said she was pleased to see the young business recognised. The award is for business leaders aged 35 and under who demonstrate a commitment to their workplace and industry.
"There was a good amount of competition in this category and I'm just very surprised and overwhelmed by the win," Ms Rook said.
"The inception of the business came about when I realised that while there were NDIS support services in our community, there wasn't a smaller group. I felt that was a gap - not everyone wants to be part of a big group of people.
"This award is definitely going to be a confidence booster for myself and my business," she said.
The Whitton Malt Houses' Kate O'Callaghan was recognised as Outstanding Business Leader, with the honour also bestowed on her as a result of her position as executive director of Southern Cotton.
The accolade is for inspirational business leader who demonstrates commitment to their workplace and industry through leadership and mentorship.
"When you do something you love and work with the kind of teams I work with, no day ever feels like a work day," she said.
"Both Southern Cotton and the Whitton Malt House have exceptional visions and are highlight our area as an iconic hub for food, fibre and tourism.
"Leadership to me is about working shoulder-to-shoulder with your team in a shared vision. This puts you on a pedestal as an entity that can showcase to a wider community. For me, that's the great benefit of these awards and it's a privilege to be recognised."
Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom congratulated all the winners on the night. "It's always a really good opportunity to celebrate local businesses, what they do and how they give back. It's especially great to do that in a physical setting for the first time in some years," Ms Maytom said.
"For me, the highlight is seeing the event pull together so well and to give businesses that opportunity to network, connect and celebrate.
"I think the three main winners are inspirational women in our community who have already achieved so much and will no doubt achieve a great deal more going forward."
The winners from the Leeton Business Awards 2023;
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.