MIA GP Dr Thevashangar Vasuthevan urges residents to get the Influenza jab

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 24 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
Your Health GP Dr Thevashangar Vasuthevan is urging residents to get immunised for Influenza following a rise in numbers across the MLHD. Picture by Allan Wilson
An MIA general practitioner is urging residents to get the jab for Influenza amid a rise in cases across the MLHD.

