The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club's Adam McIntyre and Mark Vogel crowned 2023 pairs champions

By Wrong Bias
July 25 2023 - 11:00am
This year's Leeton Soldiers Club men's pairs champions Adam McIntyre (left) and Mark Vogel. Picture supplied
ADAM McIntyre and Mark Vogel are the 2023 Leeton Soldiers Club pairs champions after a convincing 35-9 victory over John Leech and partner Bruce Dale in last Saturday's final.

Local News

