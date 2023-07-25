ADAM McIntyre and Mark Vogel are the 2023 Leeton Soldiers Club pairs champions after a convincing 35-9 victory over John Leech and partner Bruce Dale in last Saturday's final.
Red-hot favourites, McIntyre and Vogel, were untroubled in their win.
However, in what was an extremely daunting task, Leech and Dale showed great character in a never-say-die performance.
An extraordinary winter line up of 27 bowlers participated in last Thursday's social bowls day.
Three shots on the last end had Phil Morris fall a shot short against Mick McAliece on rink two losing 18-17.
Morris recorded one of only two registered wrong biases on the afternoon, which proved a fatal error in the context of the game.
Rink three had a pairs game where John Leech and Bruce Dale recorded a huge 33-9 win over Ashley McAliece and Ken O'Connell.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A resting Mick O'Connell toucher was enough to get Rattles Retallick over the line against club veteran Dennis Dean winning 24-12 on rink four.
Rink five had a one-sided affair with a 12-shot, 20-8 victory to Bob Hermes, Bill Watt and Larry Harrison over the very formidable grouping of Bill Creber, Terry Dale and Len Eason.
In the final contest of the afternoon, Bob Bunbury's class shone through leading his side to a decisive 28-15 win over David Noad.
Bunbury, Peter Evans and Ron Broadwick conceded just five ends on their way to a convincing win.
The afternoon's resting touchers went to Eason and O'Connell with wrong biases recorded by Noad and Morris.
