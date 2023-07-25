A PUSH for finals is front of mind for Leeton United's women's side.
The team took on ladder-leaders Tolland White at MIA Sportsground on July 23, with Leeton making a solid start early on.
They had an early chance at the goal through young striker Alynta Watts and then moments later Charlie Lamont fired wide from a distance.
In the 13th minute, United would take the lead courtesy of Lamont and the Tolland keeper could only parry it into the goal.
United then started to dominate the ball and the tempo of the game, threatening to extend the lead. However, they were unable to do so and Tolland were able to score three minutes before half-time through Bernadette Blake.
The second half started scrappy and, nine minutes into the second-half, Tolland would have the chance to take the lead after a handball gave them a penalty and Blake again scored to have the visitors take a 2-1 lead.
After that Tolland started to dictate the game, extending their lead six minutes later after a careless free kick was given away on the edge of the box to have the final score sitting at 3-1.
The loss means United stay in fifth position, two points behind fourth-placed South Wagga. Leeton will now take on Temora in a night game on Saturday, July 29.
