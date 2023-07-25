RESIDENTS at a Leeton aged care facility have been treated to a performance filled with finesse and talent.
Seven dancers from Leeton's Just Fling It Highland Studio volunteered some of their time from their recent school holiday break to join their teachers for a special visit to the RFBI Masonic Village.
The idea was to showcase some of the hard work they have been putting into their routines throughout the year while entertaining the residents at the same time.
Teacher Arnah Garwood said the group took great pleasure in the visit and they hope to return again soon.
"There were smiles all around the room while the girls danced and some residents were even singing along to the tune of Waltzing Matilda, which was played on the bagpipes during the dance of the Village Maid, danced by the teachers," she said.
"The younger students performed Pas De Basques, the Highland Fling and the Scottish Lilt.
"Many conversations were had and congratulations given at the conclusion of the morning's performance."
