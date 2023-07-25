THREE Leeton residents have had their name in lights at the recent Naughty 9s event in Sydney.
There was something for all riders to enjoy as part of the competition, with Leeton's Mel Drysdale, Corey Heath and Josh Symes all enjoying the chance to take to the arena and try their hand against other entrants.
Held in Camden at K Ranch Arena, Drysdale and Symes took out the honours against more than 100 other teams in the team roping.
Drysdale was in the top 10 for the breakaway component as well.
"I didn't breakaway rope as good as I had hoped, but that's all part of it, I was still pretty happy with it," she said.
Symes also placed eighth and 14th in the nines team roping.
Heath was third and fifth in the nines.
"Josh has been to this event a few times, Corey has been there three times and this was my second time," Drysdale said.
There were many prizes on offer throughout the competition, with all three of the Leeton competitors returning home with something in their back pocket.
Later in the year the Beat the Beast event will be held in Scone, with the Leeton competitors likely to attend and compete there as well.
The competition is a charity event in aid of motor neurone disease.
