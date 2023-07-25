A NEW group hoping to hold Leeton Shire Council "accountable" will start to establish itself following on from a successful inaugural meeting.
The Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association held its first meeting recently and will now seek to gain momentum and establish its goals for the future.
The group said it has no intention of re-visiting the past, but wants to ensure future projects taken on by Leeton Shire Council are more successful than the recent examples and happenings at the Leeton pool and Roxy Theatre upgrades and redevelopments.
Last year's special rate variation proposal was the impetus for the group's formation after residents across the shire reacted angrily to the idea, which was eventually voted down 5-4 by councillors in November.
Group spokesman Steve Tynan said the association "does not want to focus on the past".
"It is the aim of the Leeton Shire and Ratepayers and Residents' Association ... to engage with councillors and develop their independence from council's 'corporate mentality' and sensitivity to the needs and wants of Leeton's people," he said.
"To this end, we intend to invite councillors to meetings to discuss matters and ensure they are fully aware of the impact and consequences of their decisions so that over time, a level of trust in the ability of the council to operate efficiently and transparently evolves."
Mr Tynan said those who attended the inaugural meeting represented a range of interests within the shire.
"As a group of 15, we reckon we will be able to work together very effectively to help councillors deliver better outcomes for Leeton's community," he said.
"Simply, the association is independent of the councillors and the council.
"We want to work with Leeton's councillors and council to ensure it is living within the means of its population and does the best for the interests of its people."
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker said he welcomed any community members wanting to have input or a say on matters relating to council.
"We're happy for any community input or suggestion at all," he said.
"It's a democratic society. We all live here.
"We're the elected officials yes, but certainly everything we do is with the best interest of the community in mind."
