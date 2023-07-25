The Irrigator
Leeton Shire and Ratepayers and Residents' Association has held its first official meeting

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 25 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:00pm
Steve Tynan addresses the first meeting of the Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association. Picture supplied
Steve Tynan addresses the first meeting of the Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association. Picture supplied

A NEW group hoping to hold Leeton Shire Council "accountable" will start to establish itself following on from a successful inaugural meeting.

