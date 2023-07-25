The Leeton Greens continue to occupy a spot inside the Group 20 League Tag top three as they push their unbeaten run to eight games after success at Leeton No 1 Oval against Hay.
It was a fast start to the game as Elli Gill scored twice in the space of two minutes, but the fast-scoring nature didn't stop there as Jessie Carter got over for Hay to see Leeton leading 8-6 after eight minutes.
Taylah Axtill scored her first of the afternoon after just 11 minutes, but again, the Magpies were able to stay within striking distance.
The lead was extended just before the break as Axtill got over for two in the space of two minutes to complete a first-half hat-trick and send Leeton into the sheds with a 26-12 lead.
It was a quieter second half on the scoreboard as Makayla Bradshaw scored the only try of the second half as the Greens came away with the points after a 32-12 victory.
The victory keeps the Leeton side just ahead of Yenda due to their superior points differential after the Blueheelers came away with a 22-0 win over TLU Sharks.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, Yanco-Wamoon's quest for their first win of the season goes on after they fell to the DPC Roosters.
DPC was able to make a fast start with three tries inside the opening 15 minutes before another two quickly before halftime saw them leading 24-0 at the break.
The Roosters scored another three tries in the second half to wrap up a 42-0 victory and rise up to fifth after Hay's loss to Leeton.
In the top of the table clash between West Wyalong and the Black and Whites, it was the Mallee Chicks who were able to all but wrap up the minor premiership.
It was an evenly contested first half as the sides went into halftime level at 8-all, but it was a different story in the second half.
Caitlin Kelly scored four second-half tries to see the Mallee Chicks move six points clear at the top of the table with three rounds remaining.
This weekend Leeton will make the trip across to Griffith to take on the Panthers, while Yanco-Wamoon will make the trip to Lake Cargelligo.
