LEETON police are looking into why an allegedly drunk man entered a home uninvited over the weekend.
Officers said the man, 29, was "heavily intoxicated" when he went to the property on Brobenah Road about 7pm on Saturday, July 22.
The man had not been invited to the home and a struggle took place between the man and those who were home at the time.
They were eventually able to remove the man and call the police.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Officers said they then allegedly found the man asleep a short distance from the property.
He was arrested and taken to the Leeton Police Station where he was charged with a range of offences in relation to the matter and bail was refused.
Police said the "exact motive for entering the property uninvited" was not known at this stage and investigations were continuing.
The man will appear in Leeton Local Court on August 16.
POLICE are warning residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuable items inside following a number of thefts in the Wattle Hill area.
Police said there had been a number of thefts, as well as attempts at breaking into motor vehicles during the night and early hours of the morning over the past week.
"Police are appealing for people not only in the Wattle Hill area, but everywhere in town to make sure they secure their vehicles when they are being left unattended, even when parked in the driveway of their homes," Detective Inspector Tim Clark said.
"(People should) ensure they remove any valuables from the vehicle such as wallets, handbags, mobile phones, cash, spare car keys/house keys.
"Further to this if anyone knows anything regarding these incidents in the Wattle Hill area, police are asking them to call the Leeton station or Crime Stoppers."
