LEETON and District bowler Brian Harris has been able to remove the taste of bitter defeat from the recent major singles final to bounce back.
Harris claimed the club's minor singles championship recently after going down a few weeks earlier in the major singles.
The event is only open to those bowlers who have not previously won either the major or minor title.
Harris' experience in pressure matches proved to be the difference over his opponent Neil Condron, who was playing in his first final.
Both bowlers had won through to the final with big wins in their semi-finals with Harris accounting for Tony Reneker 25-10, while Condron was far too good for Anthony Gatt 25-9.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Harris obtained the upper hand early in the final jumping out to a 10-3 lead before Condron settled into a rhythm and clawed his way back into the match and at one point was only one shot behind.
Harris was able to repel Condron's best efforts and his consistency proved too much for his opponent with the final scoreline of 25-16 a true reflection of the match.
A happy Harris after the match was full of praise for his opponent, saying he never felt comfortable the entire game.
"Neil just wouldn't go away and I am just happy that I was able to outlast him," he said.
The club pair's championships are currently being played.
