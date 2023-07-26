ANOTHER year has come and gone for the Rotary Club of Leeton, with outgoing president Graeme Kruger reflecting on his year at the helm of the organisation.
The club held its changeover dinner recently, with Mr Kruger sharing his thoughts from the last 12 months via a pre-prepared speech after being unable to attend in person.
Peter Draper takes over as president for the 2023-24 year and Mr Kruger said he was confident he would continue to push the club into the future.
"The vision I shared with the club at the beginning of my term was to build on the efforts of past and existing club members efforts, stay relevant in our community (and) celebrate what we do well," Mr Kruger said.
Mr Kruger said his goal had also been to attract new members, host a youth exchange student and bring an emphasis of fun to meetings.
"When considering the year that has past, I can certainly say 'I could have done a better job', but I remain humbled by the contribution, efforts and support I have received from my fellow club members," he said.
"Whenever I was out of town for work, there was always someone willing to cover for me. The various events continued with the efforts of the quiet achievers and support from our members.
"I can honestly say I am pleased with the year and it's only because we have a group of outstanding human beings in our club who all play a part to a greater or lesser degree. It's the sum of these parts that have made this year a great year and more of a pleasure to serve."
In his handover, Mr Kruger said there were some additional challenges he would liken Mr Draper, the board and all members to consider.
These include:
