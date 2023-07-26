WITH just two home games remaining for Leeton-Whitton this season, the Crows head into this weekend's game hoping that advantage will lead them to success over Coolamon.
However, the Crows remain realistic of their chances against the Coolamon side, who knocked Griffith from their perch on top of the Riverina Football League ladder last weekend.
Leeton-Whitton come into the game following a week away from the football field thanks to the club bye and will be hoping the game off has everyone refreshed and ready to attack the final four rounds of the home and away season.
The Crows will avoid the dreaded wooden spoon this season having defeated the Narrandera Eagles twice in 2023 and, while that is something they will be pleased about, they will no doubt already be looking to the future once more.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With Coolamon on the hop at the right time of the season, the Crows will be hoping they can contain the Grasshoppers as best as possible at Leeton Showground on Saturday afternoon.
Last time the two teams met was in round two when Coolamon handed Leeton-Whitton an 82-point loss at Kindra Park.
With sunny conditions expected, the Crows will seek to improve in certain areas of their game as push hard for the full four quarters.
