AN ATTEMPT to show off while on a motorbike has not only caused damage, but left one rider on the radar of Leeton police.
Police said a man was riding an unregistered bike on Main Avenue in Yanco around 4.15pm on July 20 alongside another bike, which police said was also unregistered.
According to witnesses, one of the men tried to "chuck a wheelie", raising the motorbike onto its rear wheel for a short distance before losing control and falling heavily on the road.
The man was seen getting to his feet, limping to the other bike and leaving the scene on the back of it with the other rider.
The crashed bike was left at the scene, with police arriving a short time later to investigate.
Police said a 20-year-old man has since been spoken too and, while investigations are continuing, it is believed he will be issued with a number of fines relating to the matter.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in Leeton around 2pm on July 19.
According to police, the silver 2005 Ford Falcon was stolen from a home in Myrtle Street and was seen a short time later in Wattle Hill's Blackwood Street with two unknown men inside.
Police were told the vehicle was being driven erratically before it left the road and crashed into a drainage ditch.
Two men were seen fleeing the scene, with police arriving a short time after the crash to recover the vehicle for forensic examination.
Those who may have seen or know anything about the incident should contact Leeton police or Crime Stoppers.
