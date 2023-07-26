SPENDING the day on the back of a motorbike while cruising under the winter sun sounds like the perfect way to spend a Saturday.
That is what organisers of this year's Cystic Fibrosis Poker Run are banking on when the event returns on Saturday, August 5.
The run raises vital funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis (CF) and the National Data Registry.
This registry is a vital tool for the CF community as it stimulates ground-breaking research, supports clinical teams to improve care, monitors the safety of new medicines and keeps impacted families up-to-date.
Leeton's Colleen and Craig Willis have been fundraising for CF for many years through events like the poker run, as well as participating in the Great Escape Oz Fun Car Rally, which also raises vital money for the same cause.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With both the poker run and rally fast approaching, they are again doing their part to create fun ways to bring the community together and help those living with CF.
The poker run is open to bikes and cars, with a bus also available for those wanting to sit back and enjoy the fun.
"We're excited to have the poker run and the rally back again after the pandemic," Mr Willis said.
"It's a great way to give back and everyone always has a good time."
For just $30, each participant can enjoy a fun day out on the poker run, with the route kept a mystery, while knowing they are contributing to a great cause.
Registrations will take place at the Hydro Hotel carpark from 8am on August 5, with bacon and egg rolls and coffee available to fuel everyone before the trip.
Prizes will be on offer throughout the day and, once the ride is finished, everyone will return to the Hydro for more fun and entertainment by the band Remedy.
"We'd love to have as many people take part as possible," Mrs Willis said.
"It's always a fun day."
The couple will then make their final preparations for the rally, which leaves Dubbo on August 12, finishing in Karumba in Queensland on August 20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.