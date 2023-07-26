The Irrigator

Ivanhoe to take on Narrandera and Barellan in the Proten Cup Men's and Women's decider

The fixtures have been locked in for the Proten Community Cup grand finals, with the undefeated teams in both the men's and women's competition looking to end their season in perfect fashion.

