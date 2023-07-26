LEETON'S Solomon Liu has returned from the national basketball stage with a newfound enthusiasm for the sport.
Solomon, whose commitment to basketball is something he eats, breathes and sleeps, said participating in the under 16s boys National Basketball Championships in Perth was an experience he won't soon forget.
The week-long competition was conducted similar to how professional sportsmen and women would participate in national events, with Solomon in camp with his NSW Country team for the duration.
The side finished eighth at the nationals after going down to Queensland North 83-60.
Solomon finished the tournament averaging 4.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and one assist per game.
"Last year the team finished ninth, it's the best we've done since 2015," Solomon said.
"We played nine games, won three and made the quarter-finals, which also hasn't happened since 2015, so it was pretty good.
"I expected the standard to be high. It was very fast, but it was what I was expecting. There were a lot of really tall player.
"For a bottom age player, I got a fair bit of court time, so I was pretty happy."
Solomon is part of several representative sides and will soon be trialling again for others as the cycle starts over once more.
Playing basketball professionally is something he dreams of and he is also gunning for another spot on the Country NSW under 16s side again in 2024.
"I learned so much from being part of the team," Solomon said.
"I made a lot of new friends, but just in general I learned so much. It's hard to put it into words really.
"I just love playing. Every game I just love it."
